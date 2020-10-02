Brockton woman arrested in fatal Stoughton hit-and-run

STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Brockton woman has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash in Stoughton on Sunday that left a 23-year-old man dead.

Officers responding to a reported crash involving a scooter at the interchange of Routes 24 and 138 around 2 a.m. pronounced Aquilino Sol Lopez dead at the scene, according to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office.

The other driver involved, Shandi Cardoza, 31, is currently being processed at the Stoughton Police station and is expected to be arraigned in Stoughton District Court on charges including leaving the scene of a collision causing death, motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation, leaving the scene of a collision causing property damage, and tampering with evidence.

In a statement, Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey said, “Greater detail will likely come out at arraignment late this morning or early this afternoon, but Stoughton Police did some very impressive detective work to piece this investigation together. Ms. Cardoza enjoys the presumption of innocence, and today’s arraignment is just the start of this process, but Stoughton Police deserve credit for a lot of hard work for developing probable cause to bring these charges. State Police Crime Scene Services and the Collision Analysis Reconstruction Section have also been important in moving this investigation forward into court.”

