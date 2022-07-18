BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Brockton woman ran into a burning apartment building, risking her life to help other escape.

Chela Casimar was woken up by fire alarms early Monday morning. Casimar ran outside of the Ames Street apartment building with her kids, put them in the car and ran back into the burning building to save her neighbors.

“When I saw nobody outside, I go knocking on people’s doors. When I get to the second floor and saw the smoke, I knocked on the door and the guy came out. Then, I went upstairs to save someone else,” said Casimar.

One neighbor said that Casimar saved his life.

“She was banging on the door like a hawk. Bang with her feet. I was knocked out. Then she saved my life. If I’m here talking with you. I say, thank God and thank her,” said Jean Baptiste Jean Philipp.

After the fire was put out, Jean Philipp helped Casimar pack up her things. Fire damage displaced 11 residents, and the Red Cross was on hand to assist them.

“Without that lady right there, I’d be dead right now,” said Jean Philipp. “She’s a hero. She’s a good person and has a good heart. I love her.”

Firefighters knocked down the flames on Ames Street early Monday morning. Authorities reported no major injuries, though one person was treated for smoke inhalation.

“People keep calling me a hero, but I’m not a hero. Neighbor looks out for neighbor,” said Casimar.

