BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A community in Brockton is left heartbroken after a woman was stabbed to death in front of her home Wednesday afternoon.

The man accused of stabbing her died in the hospital Wednesday night after he told investigators he ingested battery acid.

Brockton Police said they launched a homicide investigation, likely a domestic violence situation, after officers responded to a report of an unconscious person on 342 Crescent St. around 1 p.m. Wednesday. The victim, Veronica Goncalves, 48, was found dead in her driveway after suffering what officials described as “obvious trauma to the head.” The Plymouth County District Attorney later referred to the homicide as the result of a stabbing.

Officers said Goncalves’ 2-year-old granddaughter, who was with her at the time, was not hurt.

“They say she was attacked right outside her car while her granddaughter was in the backseat,” said Goncalves’ nephew Pedro Rosario. He said that the child is safe but his family is now desperate for answers. “We’re still in shock over what took place, what happened, put the pieces together.”

Officials arrested the suspect, identified as 56-year-old Joao Correia, Wednesday night and took him to the hospital.

Cruz said his office has found no record of domestic violence between the accused attacker and the victim, but he couldn’t specify their exact relationship.

“They’ve had a substantial relationship over a number of years,” said Cruz.

“She was a very hard-working, independent, strong-minded woman – always looking out for her kids,” said Rosario. “(She was) very loved and as you can see, there’s people here, neighbors, not only family, but a lot of neighbors, friends are here as well, supporting us.”

Police found Correia inside the apartment alongside bloody clothing and took him to the Brockton Police Department for an interview. Correia told investigators he had ingested battery acid and had a medical episode. He was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital then medflighted to Brigham and Women’s Hospital. He died at 9:36 Wednesday night. His cause of death has not yet been determined.

Officials said the investigation remains ongoing.

