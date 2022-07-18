BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Brockton’s Ex-Police Chief Emanuel Gomes is set to appear in Wrentham District Court Monday morning for a probable cause hearing for the three-vehicle crash he caused last year on March 15.

The car crash happened on the same day that two cousins, 12-year-old Tiago Depina and 13-year-old Rafael Andrande, drowned at Waldo Lake at D.W. Field Park.

The hearing is set for Monday at 10:00 a.m. and will be followed by a community press conference.

