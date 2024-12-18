ACTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A member of a film crew described the moment several members of the group fell through a frozen pond in Acton Monday.

Jake Abramowitz, 23, of Brookline, was working as a makeup artist on a low-budget film production at Nara Park when he spotted his fellow crew members struggling out in the icy water.

“Just like about 20-or-so feet further out than that buoy there,” Abramowitz said.

He said a crew member in a kayak lost control and fell in the water. Then, another man fell through thin ice as he walked out to try to help him.

“What I was really worried about is that they were going to go hypothermic and pass out, and then they would be really screwed,” Abramowitz said.

Abramowitz said that he and a coworker, key grip Theo Endreny, found themselves thrust into new roles — rescuers. They saved two coworkers who were up to their necks in the icy water for about 10 minutes.

“We broke like a channel through the ice just by stomping on it, and eventually, with our hands, which hurt,” he said.

The Acton Fire Department responded to the scene. The initial report was that five people fell through the ice.

The crew was preparing to shoot a scene in a short film — part horror, part comedy — about zombies attacking people. An actor in zombie makeup was supposed to stand at the edge of the water, ready to “eat” a kayaker.

“It’s supposed to be, like, a joke about how cold the water is and that the zombie doesn’t want to go in the water,” Abramowitz said.

Ambulances brought several people to Emerson Hospital in Concord. Abramowitz, who was in chest-deep water, refused the transport.

“Everyone just had some cuts and bruises on their hands and we were very cold, but everyone was okay,” he said.

Acton Fire Chief Anita Arnum said she does not think people should attempt this type of rescue, and she said walking or skating on a frozen pond is not recommended.

“We will not certify any ice as safe,” Arnum said.

