GRAFTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews are cleaning up and a street has been closed after a beaver dam broke in Grafton on Saturday afternoon and sent water flooding onto the road.

Grafton police say the dam broke around 3:30 p.m. and crews have been working for several hours to bring the water level down on Hudson Avenue, which remains closed from Millbury Street to Brigham Hill Road.

Police say no homes were flooded as a result of the break and the area is expected to remain closed until clean-up is complete.

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