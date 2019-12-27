Broken headlight leads to 2 arrests, seizure of duffel bag filled with heroin, thousands of dollars in cash

HOLYOKE, MASS. (WHDH) - A traffic stop for a broken headlight led to the arrests of two Holyoke men and the seizure of a duffel bag filled with heroin and thousands of dollars in cash, officials said.

A trooper on a patrol in the area of Pleasant Steet in Holyoke just after midnight on Friday stopped a 2005 black Honda Accord that had a broken headlight and no front license plate, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Carlos Rosario-Infante, 35, and Radames Escalera, 34, were ordered out the car when police say the trooper noticed them reaching for a duffel bag in the backseat. Rosario-Infante then allegedly told the trooper that he did not have his license or vehicle registration.

A subsequent search of the vehicle and duffel bag yielded 150 grams of heroin and about $12,500 in cash.

Rosario-Infante and Escalera were arrested, booked at the state police barracks in Northampton, and taken to the Hampshire County House of Corrections pending arraignment.

They both face a charge of trafficking heroin.

