NATICK, MASS. (WHDH) - Drivers were urged to seek alternate routes after a hydrant line broke in Natick on Tuesday.

SKY7 HD flew over the scene on Speen Street around 1 p.m. where crews worked to make the necessary repairs.

The damage from the burst was so severe that it caused part of the road to collapse. Speen Street is was temporarily closed in both directions for about eight hours.

Speen Street resident Jacob Boll said he came out of his home to see what had happened and was not sure what would happen next.

“I was impressed with DPW and the police department,” he said. “They came really quickly. The fire department was here — I applaud them a lot. It was great.”

Crews say this kind of break can happen when the weather gets cold.

No further details have been released.

