BOSTON (WHDH) - Jamaica Plain residents were beset with water and power problems Monday, as a broken fire hydrant pipe flooded streets and a large truck struck a utility pole.

Crews responded to the intersection of Centre and Pond streets around 2 p.m. after a broken hydrant gate valve sent water spewing into the road, and the Boston Water Department said repairs would last through the evening.

And a CVS truck struck a utility pole on Chestnut Avenue, with the power lines wrapping around the truck.

No injuries were reported and Eversource responded to fix the pole and restore power to any affected homes and businesses.

