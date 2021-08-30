BOSTON (WHDH) - Fire crews are assisting at the scene of a broken fire hydrant pipe in Jamaica Plain.

Crews were responding to the intersection of Centre and Pond streets around 2 p.m.

The Boston Water Department is working to repair the break.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area.

