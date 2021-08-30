BOSTON (WHDH) - Fire crews are assisting at the scene of a broken fire hydrant pipe in Jamaica Plain.

Crews were responding to the intersection of Centre and Pond streets around 2 p.m.

The Boston Water Department is working to repair the break.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area.

BWSC crews repairing a broken hydrant lateral (pipe that feeds the hydrant) in the vicinity of 590 Centre St. Crews are in the process of restoring water service to those residents who are impacted. Traffic detours in place between Lakeville Rd. and St. John St.Updates to follow — BWSC (@BOSTON_WATER) August 30, 2021

Companies in Jamaica Plain are standing by to cover buildings around Centre & Pond Sts in Jamaica Plain as @BOSTON_WATER works on the water main break in road. Please avoid the area as traffic is being redirected for safety. pic.twitter.com/loh0zAju9D — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) August 30, 2021

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

