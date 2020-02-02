Broken main caused by distracted driver leads to water ban, no school Monday in Harvard

HARVARD, MASS. (WHDH) - A water use ban is in effect in Harvard as crews respond to a water main break on Sunday morning.

Officers responding to a hydrant hit by a distracted driver near the high school on Massachusetts Avenue on Saturday night found water gushing into the street, police said.

The break has caused the town’s water tank to empty, according to the Harvard Department of Public Works.

The ban is in effect until further notice, police said.

Police said the area near the Bromfield School is closed off until further notice.

All public schools will be closed on Monday as well, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation, police said.

