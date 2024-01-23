BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston firefighters responded Tuesday to a broken pipe leaking diesel fuel during a delivery.

Around 6 a.m. a diesel spill was reported in a Commuter Rail fueling building at the Southampton Street Service and Inspection Facility.

A Keolis representative said the spill has been contained and cleanup is underway.

“The current assessment is that the spill was wholly contained within the building and there is no environmental impact,” the representative said. “The root cause of the spill is under investigation.”

Hazmat Techs from the Boston Fire Department will remain on site to supervise the cleanup.

There were some minor impacts to train service as a result of the spill, but further disruptions are not anticipated.

Earlier this morning , a level 2 Hazmat response for a broken pipe in the building leaking diesel during delivery , at 110 Widett Circle . The leak has been stopped and contained to a holding tank. BFD Hazmat Techs will remain to supervise the cleanup. pic.twitter.com/K4CtPNmw3O — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) January 23, 2024

