NANTUCKET, MASS. (WHDH) - A wind turbine that was already broken due to a manufacturing mistake was struck by lightning off Nantucket.

Vineyard Wind confirmed lightning hit the remnants of the blade late last week.

Due to the original manufacturing mistake, most of the blade broke off last summer.

In July 2024, large pieces of debris fell into the ocean, leading to the closure of some Nantucket beaches.

Vineyard Wind says there is a plan to remove and replace the blade, set to begin in May.

