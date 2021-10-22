BROOKFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Brookfield say an investigation is underway after a number of keys were dropped around town with people’s names and phone numbers on them.

Officers say those keys do not actually belong to those people and the problematic prank is actually being considered as harassment.

“Just single keys with a little plastic tag on them that just had somebody’s name and phone number and said if lost please call this number,” Chief of Police Michael Blanchard explained.

Blanchard said four or five keys have already been found scattered about the community and the department took to social media to warn people not to call the number listed saying the prank is all about causing trouble for the person on the receiving end of the line.

“They are trying to harass somebody that they don’t like or just prank somebody that they don’t like and kind of inundate them with a bunch of phone calls,” said Blanchard.

He stressed this was no laughing matter.

“It is a form of harassment,” he said. “They’re going to get inundated with calls, everybody lives on their cellphone, and it’s annoying and could be considered criminal harassment with the volume of calls that this person would be getting.”

Keys have also been found in other nearby communities and he recommends that anyone who finds one turn it over to the police.

“People have always had stupid ideas and stupid pranks but they spread like wildfire now with social media,” he said.

