Brookine school leaders use TikTok to tell students they’re missed

BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Brookline High School administrators are using song and dance in a TikTok video to tell students they’re missed as schools are closed during the coronavirus pandemic,

Headmaster Anthony Meyer and Assistant Headmaster Hal Mason posted the video of them dancing through the school, and it’s been widely shared by its intended audience.

“Everybody was just sending it to everyone, posting it on their social media saying they’re so funny, bringing a smile to our faces,” said student Mia Pujols.

‘It made me really miss school.” Pujols added. “Just like their presence and all of our teachers and I think that a lot of our students also were like, ‘We miss you guys, thank you for making us laugh.’”

