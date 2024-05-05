BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - The Brookline community came together Sunday to support a crew team that’s rowing from Boston to London.

Veteran Bryan Fuller assembled a team of four to row across the Atlantic to raise money for several organizations, including “Home Base,” Spaulding Hospital, and “Community Rowing,” an organization he says is close to his heart.

“I did it to help promote this rowing program that I was a part of, that helped veterans overcome PTSD through crew,” he said.

Fuller was so inspired by the program, he started his own indoor rowing business in Brookline. The sport, he said, has helped many veterans who are struggling with mental health.

“Rowing is so very much like the military in that it’s very organized, you have someone in charge, you have a job your mission is to row that day and you’re part of a team, you’re up early in the morning. All of it resonates very well with military people,” he said.

Fuller and his crew will start their voyage in June from Mayor Menino Park in a 28-foot boat. They’ll travel 3,500 miles over 45 days.

But Fuller says the real test isn’t the physical one — but the mental toll.

“You might be tired or sore, it’s been raining so you’re cold. You tried to call home and you couldn’t call home because nobody picked up for whatever reason or your iPhones died,” he said, “The stresses start adding up and that’s the challenge, that’s the real challenge.”

Learn more and donate: https://londoncallingrow.com/show-support/

