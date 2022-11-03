BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - Brookline High School students and staff were dismissed early from school Thursday due to what a district spokesperson called “a chemical incident.”

“Earlier today, Brookline High School staff were made aware of a chemical irritant found inside the 115 Greenough Street building near a first-floor bathroom close to the cafeteria,” the spokesperson said. After this discovery, students and staff were evacuated outside at 11:47 a.m. Emergency personnel then also responded to the scene.

Brookline Fire cleaned and ventilated the affected area Thursday afternoon and the air quality is also being monitored.

At least two students and two staff members have been transported to the hospital for evaluation and treatment. Medical staff is also on-site to evaluate and treat people with minor symptoms.

It’s unclear at this time what the chemical is or how it got inside the school.

