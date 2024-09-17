BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - Students and staff at Brookline High School were on alert Tuesday after an unknown man assaulted a 14-year-old student who was walking between classes.

The incident happened on Monday near 1 p.m. in the area of Tappan Street. In an initial statement, police said the man forced his hand into the student’s pants.

“Obviously, she was stunned,” said Brookline Deputy Police Superintendent Paul Campbell in an interview with 7NEWS.

The female student reported the incident to a teacher, who notified a dean. Brookline police responded and launched an investigation into the incident.

In a statement, Brookline Public Schools Superintendent Linus Guillory Jr. and Brookline Police Chief Jennifer Paster said the student was walking between school buildings when the assault happened.

Officials said staff members “saw to the student’s needs,” after the incident.

Moving forward, officials said Brookline school administrators are planning to boost supervision between classes. Brookline police also said they would add extra patrols around Brookline High School to keep students safe.

Police described the man involved in this incident as a man in his 20s wearing gray pants and a white t-shirt.

As investigators seek a suspect, Guillory in his statement urged students to remain vigilant.

“While BHS is a safe campus, our high school complex consists of multiple buildings and students move about on public streets,” Guillroy said. “Students, staff and all community members are urged to remain aware of their surroundings at all times and report any suspicious activity to any school staff member.”

“This is a serious incident,” Campbell said. “The police, the schools, town hall, everybody is aware of it. Everyone is in it. And there is going to be a full effort to try to identify who did this.”

Students on Tuesday said they were shaken up by Monday’s events. Some said they were worried to walk around school.

As of Tuesday afternoon, detectives were searching for surveillance video to help identify the assailant.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)