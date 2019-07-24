Brookline home damaged after tree comes crashing down

BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - A giant tree went crashing down on a home in Brookline Wednesday.

Crews arriving to the scene on Clearwater Road say the tree was dead but that did not stop it from causing major damage to the roof of the house.

The tree also toppled onto some nearby powerlines.

Power was briefly turned off as utility crews repaired the damage.

No one was hurt.

