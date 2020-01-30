Brookline HS exchange program to China postponed indefinitely amid coronavirus concerns

BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - Students at Brookline High School will no longer be taking their planned trip to China next month amid coronavirus concerns.

School administrators met Wednesday and decided that students would not travel to Xi’an, China on Feb. 6, according to Assistant to the Superintendent Betsy Fitzpatrick.

The trip, which has been postponed indefinitely, was part of a 20-year student exchange program with Gao-Xin Number One High School

Dr. Swannie Jett, of the Brookline Health Department, had advised against traveling to China.

“The school system is concerned because the kids were planning to travel to China, so I put out a press release to tell people not to travel unless it’s essential,” he said.

In China, about 170 people have died due to the coronavirus and nearly 8,000 cases have been confirmed.

