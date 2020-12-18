A new pilot program launching in Brookline will allow eligible restaurants to extend their outdoor dining options through the winter.

The town also plans a “pop up tent pilot program,” in which requests for sidewalk pop-up canopies or tents to shelter customer waiting areas will be approved on a case-by-case basis, and is extending until March 31, 2021 a temporary program allowing retailers to display goods on public sidewalks.

The winter outdoor dining pilot will run through the same date.

Municipal officials will provide temporary barriers for restaurants whose outdoor areas use street space.

Brookline restaurants that use public sidewalks for outdoor seating will be able to keep doing so, “with the stipulation that all outdoor dining furniture and materials must be temporarily removed from the sidewalk and other parts of the public way in the event of inclement weather,” according to a letter the Select Board sent to business owners.

