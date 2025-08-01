BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - The Braintree American Little League team didn’t lose a single game during the state tournament and now they’re ready for regionals and are heading to Connecticut on Friday morning.

Community members will be gathering to see the team off on Friday after securing its first ever Little League state championship. And now, the team is just three wins away from an appearance at the Little League World Series.

The team has four coaches with sons on the team and coach Frank Fasoli is sharing the success with his son.

“We keep saying just get one more, get this one, first it was districts and then sectionals and then it was just like get state, it’s never been done, and now we’re going to regionals and it’s like let’s get regionals,” Fasoli said.

His son, Frankie, said, “It’s my dream to be on TV and play baseball with my team.”

If the team wins regionals, they’ll be representing New England at the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

