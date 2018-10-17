Brookline man arraigned in Jamaica Plain hit-and-run that injured cyclist

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Brookline man accused of hitting and injuring a 20-year-old cyclist in a Jamaica Plain rotary in August before fleeing the scene faced a judge Wednesday.
Jonathan Costa, 27, was arraigned in West Roxbury District Court on charges of negligent operation of a motor vehicle and leaving the scene of a collision causing injury in connection with the Aug. 7 Arborway crash that was caught on dashcam, according to a spokesman for Suffolk District Attorney John Pappas’ office.
He was released on personal recognizance.
The woman hit by Costa was taken to Faulkner Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Costa returns to court next month.
