Brookline man arraigned in Jamaica Plain hit-and-run that injured cyclist

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Brookline man accused of hitting and injuring a 20-year-old cyclist in a Jamaica Plain rotary in August before fleeing the scene faced a judge Wednesday.

Jonathan Costa, 27, was arraigned in West Roxbury District Court on charges of negligent operation of a motor vehicle and leaving the scene of a collision causing injury in connection with the Aug. 7 Arborway crash that was caught on dashcam, according to a spokesman for Suffolk District Attorney John Pappas’ office.

He was released on personal recognizance.

The woman hit by Costa was taken to Faulkner Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Costa returns to court next month.

