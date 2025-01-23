BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - A 24-year-old Brookline man was arrested Thursday on child sex abuse material charges, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.

Scott Cunha is accused of recruiting a 15-year-old child to produce and send child sex abuse material to him, the office said in a statement.

According to court documents, Cunha is accused of contacting multiple minors between 10 and 16 from across the country via Snapchat.

Cunha allegedly enticed children in Massachusetts, Connecticut, Indiana, Michigan, and Missouri to send him nude photos and videos, offering money in exchange for meeting up with him in person, the office said.

Court documents say he met up with at least one minor victim, according to the office.

Cunha is expected to make an initial appearance in federal court in Boston.

Those who believe they may be a victim of Cunha are asked to call the U.S. Attorney’s office at 617-748-3274.

