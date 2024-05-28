WATERTOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - A Brookline man was arrested by Watertown police Friday for allegedly misleading a woman into taking medication to end her pregnancy, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s office.

Investigators believe Robert Kawada, 43, gave his pregnant girlfriend medication — including Misoprostol — under the guise that he was giving her vitamins and iron pills, the DA’s office said. After the woman took the medicine, she had a miscarriage, according to the office.

Kawada was charged with poisoning, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a pregnant person, and assault and battery on a household or family member.

He is slated to be arraigned on Tuesday in Waltham District Court.

The incident remains under investigation by the DA’s office and Watertown police. No other information was immediately available Monday evening.

