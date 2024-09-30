BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - A 31-year-old motorcyclist died Monday morning after crashing into a car in Brookline’s Coolidge Corner, police said.

At around 7:40 a.m., officers responded to the eastbound side of Beacon Street, just before Harvard Street, for a motorcycle crash with serious injuries, according to the Brookline Police Department.

The motorcyclist, a Brookline resident, crashed into a stopped car that was sitting in traffic, according to police.

He was taken to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

The driver of the car was not injured, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)