Brookline man to be arraigned in Jamaica Plain hit-and-run that injured cyclist

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Brookline man accused of hitting and injuring a 20-year-old cyclist in a Jamaica Plain rotary in August before fleeing the scene will be arraigned Wednesday on criminal charges, officials said.

Jonathan Costa, 27, will be arraigned in West Roxbury District Court on charges of negligent operation of a motor vehicle and leaving the scene of a collision causing injury in connection with the Aug. 7 Arborway crash that was caught on dashcam, according to a spokesman for Suffolk District Attorney Jonathan D. Blodgett’s Office.

Responding state troopers found the injured 20-year-old woman lying in the street around 9:15 a.m.

She was taken to Faulkner Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The woman’s father told 7News she was riding from West Roxbury to Cambridge for her internship when she was knocked to the pavement.

Luckily, the woman was wearing a backpack filled with an array of items, including a Thermos, which padded her fall.

