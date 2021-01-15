Brookline medical spa gets green light to administer COVID-19 shots

BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - A medical spa in Brookline has just been approved as a COVID-19 vaccination site.

The state said that Dream Medical Spa has the infrastructure needed to safely store and administer those shots and owner Diana Brouillard said she is ready to step up and help fight the virus.

“We got approved to be a vaccine site and now we’re just corresponding with the Mass DPH, waiting to find out when we can expect our doses,” she said.

Mass vaccination sites — including the one at Gillette Stadium — are being set up across the state to help stop the spread.

While a medical spa may not be the first place that comes to mind when going to get a vaccine, Brouillard said they are ready.

“You wouldn’t think we’d be doing the vaccine but we do Botox injections all day every day and we do filler injections all sorts of injections into the face which are very precise injections so we’re definitely trained and adequate and performing the vaccinations,” she said. “I thought we’re already a licensed healthcare clinic why not utilize that platform to service the community and help stop the spread.”

So she signed up to be part of the program that allows healthcare providers and organizations in the state the ability to administer the vaccine.

The program requires that certain information be provided to the state including a signed agreement form and registration with the Mass. Immunization System to make sure all the vaccination data can be reported.

Once approved, employees are trained on how to receive, store and give the vaccine.

Now, Brouillard said she just waiting to find out when the vaccine will be delivered. When the time does come, she said the plan is to get the doses out as soon as possible.

“Right here in the heart of Coolidge Corner it’s going to make it that much more convenient,” she said.

Business owners looking to take part in this program click here for more information.

