CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Former late-night host, comedian, and Brookline native Conan O’Brien hopped on a Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) bus in Cambridge Monday night.

While doing so, O’Brien gave the bus driver a shoutout, saying, “The best driver in Cambridge right here!”

Conan hosted “Late Night With Conan O’Brien from 1993 to 2009,” then hosted “Conan” from 2010 to 2021.”

O’Brien graduated from Harvard University in 1985.

