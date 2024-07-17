BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - On Sunday Brookline police arrested Darryl Breen, 68, in connection with an open and gross lewdness investigation from a June incident.

The suspect, believed to be Breen, was captured on surveillance footage in relation to the incident, which occured on June 22. Cameras also captured images of a vehicle involved in the incident, which a patrol officer saw and identified as the vehicle of interest on Sunday.

“The Officer conducted a traffic stop and the operator produced identification that was later determined to be a false identification,” police said in a statement. “The false identification notwithstanding, the officer developed probable cause that the operator was in fact the suspect wanted in connection with two separate open & gross incidents that occurred in Brookline.”

The individual, later identified as Breen by his fingerprints, was arrested. At the time of his arrest, police said Breen was in possession of a stun gun, a BB gun, and two pairs of handcuffs.

Officers also discovered Breen was the subject of an arrest warrant out of Florida.

“Information gathered determined that Breen was likely active in the area of Brookline, Allston, and Back Bay area of Boston, and we believe that there are other victims of similar incidents within the last several weeks that may have or may not have been reported to law enforcement,” police said.

Breen is being held in custody on a 20-day hold and is due back in court in August.

If you recognize this individual and believe you may have been a victim, please contact Brookline Police Detectives at 617-730-2244, or contact the police department within the jurisdiction that the incident occurred.

