BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Brookline are warning local parents after officers recently arrested a man accused of targeting teens with drugs, often selling items bought at pot dispensaries that would end up at Brookline High School.

Posting on the department’s Facebook page, Brookline PD said authorities arrested a 22-year-old man in Brookline Village referred to as “Niko,” who would allegedly buy items legally from local marijuana dispensaries and then sell them to underage teenagers.

A number of the items ended up on the Brookline HS campus, according to police, where a number of students were caught with the products.

“[Niko] is suspected of having many teen customers, although there is no way to know exactly how many he has had over the past several years,” the police department stated. “Many kids [were] unwitting victims of his harmful chemicals and toxins.”

Among the items were THC-infused gummies packaged in bags that resemble those of common candies – items that police are asking parents be on the lookout for, especially when children can often have adverse reactions to them.

“These drugs – you may think you know what they’ll do, you may think you’ll know how you’ll react to them, but you really don’t,” Brookline Deputy Superintendent Paul Campbell told 7NEWS.

Parents hearing about the situation told the news station that communicating with kids can be crucial.

“These things exist – if you don’t talk to your kid about what’s out there, how are they going to be prepared,” one woman said.

As police remind parents to be vigilant, authorities told 7NEWS the 22-year-old was arrested on multiple drug distribution charges after allegedly selling to teens at his Brookline apartment. He is also accused of contributing to the delinquency of a child.

The suspect is currently out on bail and due back in court early next year.

