BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Brookline released a video they said shows a man placing a skimming device on a credit card terminal at a grocery store.

They have not said in which store the skimmer was found, but that he placed the theft device in August.

Investigators are warning anyone who shops in Brookline to check their credit card statements and report any issues right away.

Video caught a look at the suspect’s face and police are asking anyone who recognizes him to reach out.

