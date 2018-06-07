Brookline police alert public after man accused of secretly recording customers in the bathroom

BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - Brookline police are asking the public for help identifying victims after they arrested a man accused of secretly recording customers using the bathroom at the Chinese restaurant he worked at.

A man was arrested Thursday afternoon and charged with several counts of secretly videotaping people after an investigation uncovered videos of patrons using the bathroom of the Taam China restaurant on Harvard Street, Brookline police said in a blog post.

The man, whose name has not been released, is slated to be arraigned Friday in Brookline District Court. In their post, police issued a call to the public for help identifying victims.

“The police need your help, we are trying to identify victims. If you were in this establishment on the following dates and used the restroom, kindly give us a call,” police wrote. “Please check credit card receipts or your calendar to help confirm one of these dates.”

The dates in question are May 27, 2016; June 10, 2016; Sept. 18, 2016; Sept. 22, 2016; Sept. 23, 2016; Oct. 9, 2016; Nov. 1, 2016; Dec. 1, 2016; Dec. 30, 2016; Jan. 10, 2017; Jan. 23, 2017; Feb. 6, 2017; May 14, 2017; May 25, 2017; July 12, 2017; July 18, 2017; Jan. 10, 2018; Jan. 25, 2018; Feb. 12; 2018; Feb. 15, 2018, according to police.

Anyone who may have been victimized is urged to call detectives at 617-730-2243.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)