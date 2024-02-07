BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Brookline police detective is on leave following his recent arrest in Florida, officials confirmed.

Det. Duane Danforth has been placed on paid administrative leave as a result of an incident in Florida while he was off duty, according to Brookline Police Chief Jennifer Paster.

Prosecutors say Danforth assaulted cast members at Walt Disney World’s Epcot park while trying to access a roped-off section of the park.

Danforth will remain on leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation into that incident.

No additional information was immediately available.

