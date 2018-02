BROOKLINE, MA (WHDH) - Brookline Police said a driver smashed an SUV into the front doors of Anna’s Taqueria around 4:30 a.m. on Harvard Street.

The driver told officials someone cut him off, causing him to crash into the restaurant.

The front entrance of the restaurant was badly damaged.

No injuries were reported.

This is an ongoing investigation.

