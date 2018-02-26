Brookline Police, Fire escort boy to school for first time since being diagnosed with leukemia

BROOKLINE, MA (WHDH) - Brookline Police and Fire escorted a boy, Mateo Goldman, back to school for the first time since he was diagnosed with leukemia in November, 2016.
Students, teachers, faculty and parents also welcomed Mateo back to Driscoll School on Monday morning.
Brookline Police said more than 200 people came out to support Mateo on his “walk back” today.
