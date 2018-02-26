Brookline Police, Fire escort boy to school for first time since being diagnosed with leukemia

BROOKLINE, MA (WHDH) - Brookline Police and Fire escorted a boy, Mateo Goldman, back to school for the first time since he was diagnosed with leukemia in November, 2016.

Students, teachers, faculty and parents also welcomed Mateo back to Driscoll School on Monday morning.

Brookline Police said more than 200 people came out to support Mateo on his “walk back” today.

Great turnout this morning to escort Mateo Goldman back to school for the 1st time since Nov 2016 when he was diagnosed w/leukemia. More than a 200 members of the @DriscollSchool community, the @BrooklineMAPD and @BrooklineFD came out for his "walk back" #mateotough #community pic.twitter.com/Ype2xKGtvA — Brookline PD (@BrooklineMAPD) February 26, 2018

A couple more great pics from Mateo's escort this morning! Welcome back to @DriscollSchool Its been a long road!! You are one brave and tough young man! @BrooklineMAPD @DriscollSchool @BrooklineFD #MateoTough #ChildhoodCancer pic.twitter.com/FnTa0WiPH0 — Brookline PD (@BrooklineMAPD) February 26, 2018

Engine 3 cheers on @DriscollSchool kids as they walk their friend, Mateo, to school on his first day back after a long battle with Leukemia. pic.twitter.com/otwOnH6ldz — Brookline Fire Dept. (@BrooklineFD) February 26, 2018

