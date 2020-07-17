Brookline police give girl sweet send-off after undergoing procedure at Children’s Hospital

BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - Brookline police officers turned up to give a young girl from Missouri a sweet send-off after undergoing another procedure at Boston Children’s Hospital Friday.

Annika, a future member of the force, got a special escort from her pals in the department after her third surgery.

“She’s feeling much better–she was a trooper and Boston is one of the best,” her mom said.

She underwent heart surgery when she was just 5-years-old and that is when doctors discovered she had a rare condition that could cause permanent lung damage.

This discovery meant Annika had to go under the knife again last November and then once more in July — this time for spinal surgery.

It was during this third stay that she formed a friendship with the officers and started talking to them about what they do.

Those officers knew they had to be there to wish Annika well on her way back home.

“We’re happy we could be here to celebrate her coming back from the hospital- she looks great,” one officer said.

The young girl said she is grateful for the support of her new friends.

