Brookline police investigating Pine Manor College armed home invasion

BROOKLINE, MA (WHDH) - Brookline police are investigating an armed home invasion that left one college student in the hospital, officials said.

Brookline police officers responding to a disturbance on Heath Street about 1:20 a.m. Friday were alerted to a past home invasion that resulted in a Pine Manor College student being taken to the hospital with minor injuries, police said.

Preliminary reports suggest four people wearing masks and brandishing firearms were involved in the incident.

During the investigation, Brookline police said they received information that led them to obtain a search warrant for a student’s room. While executing that search warrant, officers recovered a firearm and placed the student under arrest on several weapons charges, police said.

The student, whose name has not been released, is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Brookline District Court.

Investigators are working to determine whether the two incidents are related.

