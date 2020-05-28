BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Brookline woman who was reported missing early Thursday morning has been found, according to police.

Carol Kur, of 1550 Beacon St., had last been seen leaving her apartment with her dog at 5 a.m., Brookline police said.

She was reportedly found around 1 p.m. on Commonwealth Avenue in Boston by a Santander Bank employee. She has since been reunited with her family.

