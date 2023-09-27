BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Brookline say two individuals were arrested in connection with a home invasion that left a resident wounded and officers searching for “multiple masked suspects.”

In a statement to 7NEWS, the police department said two people had been arrested and were facing multiple charges for a home invasion that happened on Warren Street back on July 18.

At the time, authorities said multiple masked suspects were able to force their way through the balcony of a home’s second floor while the residents, two brothers, were sleeping inside.

One of the brothers, a 61 year old, was assaulted and left with a laceration wound to the head. Police indicated there was also evidence a gun had been fired at one point.

As an investigation got underway, Brookline PD released images of two masked individuals, including video of a suspect approaching a camera and attempting to cover it.

Two months later, Brookline police said two individuals were arrested early Wednesday morning and arraigned around noontime.

Charges against the two include:

Home Invasion



Conspiracy



Possession of Firearm



Possession of Ammunition



Discharge of Firearm within 500’ of Dwelling



Larceny of $1,200

Details on the suspects, as well as what exactly was stolen during the home invasion have not yet been released.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

