BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Brookline say two men were arrested in connection with a home invasion that left a resident wounded and officers searching for “multiple masked suspects.”

In a statement to 7NEWS, the police department said two people had been arrested and were facing multiple charges for a home invasion that happened on Warren Street back on July 18.

At the time, authorities said multiple masked suspects were able to force their way through the balcony of a home’s second floor while the residents, two brothers, were sleeping inside.

One of the brothers, a 61 year old, was assaulted and left with a laceration wound to the head. Police indicated there was also evidence a gun had been fired at one point.

As an investigation got underway, Brookline PD released images of two masked individuals, including video of a suspect approaching a camera and attempting to cover it.

Two months later, Brookline police said two individuals were arrested early Wednesday morning and arraigned shortly afterwards.

Images provided by the Brookline Police Department

Manuel Alicea, 31, of Tewksbury and Dominic Hardin, 34, of Lowell, both pleaded not guilty during their appearances at Brookline District Court. The charges they face include:

Home Invasion



Conspiracy



Possession of Firearm



Possession of Ammunition



Discharge of Firearm within 500’ of Dwelling



Larceny over $1,200

Brookline PD also said they are still searching for a third individual who was connected to the home invasion – 31-year-old Corey Buchanan of Lowell.

Anyone with information on Buchanan’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Brookline Police Department.

