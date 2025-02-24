BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Brookline police officer was struck by a car while directing traffic at a local school Monday morning, officials said.

The officer, whose name has not been publicly released, was working near the Dexter Southfield School on Newton Street when he was hit around 7:30 a.m., according to the Brookline Police Department.

He was taken to a local hospital with a head injury, and was conscious and alert, police said.

Officers said the driver stayed on scene. The incident remains under investigation.

