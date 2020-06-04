Brookline police officer injured after car chase ends in crash

BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Brookline police officer was hospitalized with minor injuries early Wednesday morning after the pursuit of a stolen car ended in a crash, police said.

Officers responded to reports of a stolen car and a hit-and-run, both involving a blue van and a stolen gray Acura traveling at a high rate of speed down High Street around 4:45 a.m., according to a release issued by police.

Officers began pursuing the Acura on Route 9 before briefly losing sight of the vehicle.

They then found it smashed into a parked car on Boylston Street. The blue van was located and the driver, 24-year-old Jonathan Hernandez, of Florida was placed under arrest on a number of charges.

The victim who had reported his car stolen told police that the suspects riding in the blue van stole his music amplifier while the car was parked in Dorchester so he got into his Acura and chased after them.

He followed the blue van down a dead end and that is when the van turned around and rammed into the Acura, according to police.

The victim then said he got out of his car and began to confront the suspects one of whom entered the Acura and took off, leaving the victim on the side of the dead-end street.

The investigation into the incident is still ongoing.

Two cruisers suffered minor damage as a result of the pursuit.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)