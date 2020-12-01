Brookline police officers celebrate man’s 100th birthday with special parade

BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - Brookline police officers turned up to help a man stuck inside due to the pandemic celebrate his 100th birthday Tuesday.

Arsen Tashjian’s special day was made all the more so when the boys in blue rolled through his neighborhood with lights flashing to help him celebrate a century of life.

Tashjian has been staying safe at home now for several months so when the local police union heard about his big day, they pulled out all the stops.

With friends and family at a distance, officers delivered some gifts and good wishes. They said they hope he will always remember this day.

People from all over the state also sent Tashjian birthday cards.

