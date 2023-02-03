BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - Brookline police are among local officials and agencies reaching out to help people experiencing homelessness stay safe during brutal cold temperatures this weekend.

As temperatures have tumbled, officers have been driving around to check on people.

“Sometimes it’s up to us to go out there and inform them there’s dangerous weather conditions coming,” Brookline Police Lieutenant David Hill told 7NEWS.

Hill said the Brookline Police Department has a team of officers out offering services. Officers are focusing on places like the Brookline side of the Muddy River and the Hall’s Pond Sanctuary, which are both places people experiencing homelessness might frequent during extremely cold periods.

Hill said officers assigned to the Brookline Police Department’s Community Engagement Unit are distributing warm up kits to those in need. Kits include wool hats, wool gloves, blankets and hand warmers.

Police are also checking in with the elderly and any other at risk groups, doing what they can during the deep freeze to avert tragedy.

“There’s definitely vulnerable populations in town that require a little bit of extra services and I think officers are happy to help with that need,” Hill said.

Police in Brookline plan to continue handing out warm up kits until temperatures rise.

