Brookline police release video of Mother’s Day robbery attempt amid search for suspect

BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - Brookline police are turning to the public for help identifying a man wanted in connection with a brazen attempted robbery on Mother’s Day, officials said.

Investigators released surveillance images and video of the May 9 assault with intent to rob near the entrance of 99 Pond Ave., according to Brookline police.

A woman said the man in the images aggressively advanced on her and demanded her wallet and money.

He is described as a white male with curly, shoulder-length hair, who was 5 feet, 4 inches tall and was last seen wearing a green shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call 617-730-2222 and reference case 2021-1933.

CLICK HERE to view a surveillance video recording of the incident.

