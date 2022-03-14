BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Brookline are turning to the public for help tracking down a motorist who is wanted in connection with three hit-and-run crashes that occurred on Monday morning, authorities said.

The driver of a gray 2007 Volkswagen Jetta was involved in a hit-and-run on Memorial Drive in Cambridge, a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian on Pleasant Street in Brookline, and a hit-and-run on Harvard Street in Brookline, according to the Brookline Police Department

All of the incidents were reported between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m., police noted.

Anyone with information on the vehicle’s whereabouts is urged to contact Brookline police 617-730-2222.

