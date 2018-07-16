Brookline police searching for missing man

BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - Brookline police are turning to the public for help locating a missing man.
Alexander Barron, 28, is described as being 5 feet, 10 inches tall, very thin, with light hair. He was last seen wearing gray jeans, a blue and white striped shirt, and sneakers.
Anyone with information about Barron is asked to call Brookline police at 617-730-2222.
