Brookline police searching for missing man

BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - Brookline police are turning to the public for help locating a missing man.

Alexander Barron, 28, is described as being 5 feet, 10 inches tall, very thin, with light hair. He was last seen wearing gray jeans, a blue and white striped shirt, and sneakers.

Anyone with information about Barron is asked to call Brookline police at 617-730-2222.

Missing person, if you have any information please call us at 617-730-2222 pic.twitter.com/j4kfwQH1CF — Brookline PD (@BrooklineMAPD) July 15, 2018

