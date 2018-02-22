Brookline police seek group caught on video torching construction equipment

BROOKLINE, MA (WHDH) - Police in Brookline are asking for the public’s help as they search for a group of people who were caught on video last week dumping gasoline on construction equipment and setting it on fire.

Surveillance video captured the moment a group of people set fire to a piece of construction equipment.

“I can’t believe something like that would happen over here in Brookline,” Oscar Panzitti told 7News.

Investigators said the arsonists are possibly around college age. The video showed them dousing a machine with gasoline and then setting it on fire, just feet from a building that houses the elderly and disabled.

Panzitti, a resident of the building, was in disbelief as he watched the video.

“How am I going to get out of the building that fast? Can’t get out of the building with the scooter,” Panzitti said. “Like I said, parenting 101. Whose kids are those?”

The fire is being investigated by the Brookline Police and Fire Departments.

“It seems very malicious. I don’t think there was any other intent. It was a very dangerous prank to pull,” Fire Chief Keith Flaherty said.

After starting the fire, the suspects ran away, but investigators say a different camera caught one person believed to be connected to the crime.

“I just don’t get it. People are that bored today. I mean, if you’re that bored, go volunteer, go do something better than sitting there trying to light up the place and building,” Panzitti said.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact police.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)