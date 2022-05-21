BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - Brookline is reinstating it’s indoor mask mandate for town-owned public gathering places, according to a statement on the town’s website.

Beginning May 23, individuals will be required to wear a facial covering in spaces such as libraries, school and senior centers.

The move comes after comparing Brookline’s Covid-rate to other nearby towns and cities, according to the statement.

“We consistently look at COVID-19 data trends and hope this is a short-term requirement following CDC guidance for counties designated as high risk,” Health Commisioner Sigalle Reiss said in the statement. “The Department will lift the mask requirement once Norfolk Country drops to the CDC moderate or low COVID-19 risk levels, or Brookline-specific date suggests that we are no longer in a surge.”

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)